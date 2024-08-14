TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) Hosts Felicitation Ceremony for Learners of Women Literacy Centers

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) conducted a felicitation ceremony to honor the learners of its Women Literacy Centers (WLC) in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. This program, a vital part of TPNODL’s mission to promote education and empower women in its operational areas, has successfully impacted over 1,800 women, equipping them with essential literacy and life skills.

The event, organized by the TPNODL CSR Team, celebrated the remarkable achievements of these women, who have made significant progress in their literacy journey. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Dwijadas Basak, Chief Executive Officer of TPNODL, Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Chief CSR TPNODL and other senior officials of the company.

Certificates were awarded to the women in recognition of their hard work and dedication. These certificates not only marked the completion of their courses, which included basic reading and writing skills in Odia, but also acknowledged their newfound basic financial literacy. The event witnessed the participation of over 300 women who successfully completed the program.

In his address, Shri Dwijadas Basak, CEO of TPNODL, encouraged the graduates to continue their educational journey and to take advantage of TPNODL’s various community upliftment initiatives, such as Mobile Health Units and Vocational Training Centres. He emphasized the importance of ongoing learning and empowerment in improving the quality of life for these women and their communities.