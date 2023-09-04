TP Discoms hosts successful Odisha Services Business Associates (BAs) Meet in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, September 1, 2023: TP discoms of Odisha organised an Odisha Services Business Associates (BAs) Meet on 31st August 2023, in Bhubaneswar. All the major business associates dealing in LT, 11 KV, 33KV network maintenance, PSS operation, Projects works, Meter

installation, Meter Reading, Revenue Collection, Distribution Transformer repair activities etc. were invited in the meet.

Senior leadership team of TP discoms including Arvind Singh, CEO, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) and chiefs of all related functions were present in the meet.

Sri Trilochan Panda, MD-Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) graced the occasion as the chief guest. The program started with the key note address by CEO TPCODL, CEO TPNODL and MD, GRIDCO. The procurement processes, norms etc. of TP discoms and the policy adopted by TP discoms to promote local BAs and especially MSMEs were presented in the forum, followed by an engaging discussion with all the participating BAs in the Q&A session which lasted for more than 2 hours.

During the program many improvements ideas, suggestions etc. were exchanged to promote Odisha and MSME BAs and with a key objective of providing world class electricity distribution services to the people of Odisha. BAs also raised their concerns, clarification points etc. which

were suitably clarified & noted by TP discoms. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL said that TP discoms are fully committed to implement standard

safety practices, quality norms, statutory compliances, timely delivery of projects and urged the BAs to adopt the guidelines. He also appreciated the Odisha BAs for their unfailing support in restoration work during the recent incidents of Kalbaishakhi and flood.

Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL emphasized upon that TP discoms are committed to promote Odisha BAs and TP discoms prefer to award majority of supply & services works to local BAs giving appropriate considerations to the tender terms, tender qualification status etc.

TP discom management conveyed that such interactions & programs would be conducted more frequently in future.