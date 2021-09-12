TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd strengthens its Power Distribution Network at Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: To attain sustainable economic development and growth, reliable and safe power has always been a basic necessity for people. In order to accomplish these objectives, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), has been carrying out countless improvement initiatives in various directions for strengthening the existing power distribution network.

A special mention in this regard would be the numerous initiatives taken in Jagatsinghpur under safety, system strengthening, operation and maintenance category. To ensure safety of public and animals at large, mass scale network improvement works have been taken up.

Key measures taken up in this regard are:

 More than 86km of faulty conductor has been replaced to resolve the voltage drop issue and provide reliable supply to the consumers in that area.

 More than 2100 poles have been installed in Jagatsinghpur division to correct sagging power lines by increasing the vertical and horizontal clearance.

 Cradle Guards have been provided at 23+ road crossings to prevent any untoward public accidents in case of any breakage or snapping of live conductor wire by securing it from falling on the road.

 In addition to this, 900+ straightening of tilted poles and concreting of existing poles has been completed.

 TPCODL has installed 25 new 11KV line AB switches at various locations in Jagatsinghpur Division. This will reduce fault clearance time and increase the overall reliability of that area.

 Additionally, four 11KV/ 33KV vacuum circuit breakers have been replaced in Naugaon, Biridi and Raghunathpur area to improve the tripping accuracy and provide safe and reliable power to everyone.

 To improve the voltage profile three new 33/11KV primary substations have been commissioned in Jagatsinghpur area in recent past under ODSSP scheme at Derik, Dusbatia and Chikinia.

Speaking on the developments Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, said “Many initiatives in the form of refurbishment works, earthing of SCADA panels, SMART Fire Detection System are also being taken up to improve the existing network. The organization is committed towards improving and modernizing the distribution system in the five circles with priority to improve reliability, reduce AT&C losses and offer excellent customer service.”