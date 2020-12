Cuttack: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), started its First All Women Customer Care Center at Badam badi, Cuttack, inaugurated by Mrs. Ananya Das, IAS, Commissioner, CMC, Cuttack in the presence of TPCODL’s senior management and women employees.

The CCC will be entirely managed by a team of women officials trained to handle new connection applications, bill payments, addressing to customers’ queries and complaints. It will strengthen participation of women.

Related

comments