TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd initiates E-Bill on WhatsApp to enhance consumer experience and safety during Covid

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government, has enabled WhatsApp billing services to provide a convenient, safe and seamless bill payment experience to the consumers.

To make sure the customers can easily activate their WhatsApp billing service, the company has initiated multiple options including both online and offline modes. TPCODL has rolled out printed consent forms across all its divisions to get consumer consent with help of ground staff. For online users, QR code and a WhatsApp number is now printed on all bills. Consumers can scan the QR code or simply write ‘Hi’ from their registered mobile number to the WhatsApp number 9937875999 for opting this feature. A customer can simply give a missed call to the above number to instantly get a copy his E-bill delivered on WhatsApp. The company has already received consent of more 35,000 customers for availing the WhatsApp billing service.

In its endeavor to promote contactless billing and payment services during the testing Covid scenario, TPCODL is already offering 2% discount on payment of bills through digital mode. To further ensure that consumers can leverage cashback on digital payments, the company has enabled Amazon and Phonepe payment channels on their website.

“TPCODL has always ensured that the customers are provided with superior services with maximum convenience. The WhatsApp e-bill facility is a step further to enable a digital infrastructure that will also ensure contactless service delivery which is essential during pandemic times. We would urge more people to avail benefits of this facility and remain safe with their family” said Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited.

Related