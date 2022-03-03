TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd inaugurates its 12th Customer Care Centre at Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar : In its journey to enhance customer experience, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, expanded its network of Customer Care Centres (CCC) by inaugurating a new one at Jagatsinghpur today. This is the 12th CCC established by the Company in its area of operation. The Customer Care Centre was inaugurated by eminent senior citizen Mr. Suresh Chandra Mohanty in presence of Mr. Parveen Verma, Chief Commercial Services, TPCODL and other senior team members and employees.

Focussing on customer satisfaction, the CCC will be managed by a highly trained team of officials offering a wide range of customer services such as new connection applications, bill payments, addressing to customers’ queries and complaints. The Customer Care Centre is fully equipped with advance services like Queue Management System to manage the customer footfall efficiently, Self Help Kiosk to provide new connection related information/duplicate bill/customer connection details etc, Feedback Tab to capture customer’s feedback on the services rendered at the centre and Television set to inform customers about Online Payment Options, Safety & other schemes.

On this occasion, the Company also distributed prizes to the winners of Bill Pay & Win scheme in Paradip Electrical Circle. ‘Bill Pay & Win’ drive was carried out in the months of September and December 2021 as a step to boost digital payments. Bhakta Ch Mohanty from Paradip, Niranjan Behera from Kendrapada Electrical Division and Bansidhar Behera from Jagatsinghpur Electrical Division won LED TV sets as 1st prize.

Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “We have always kept customer satisfaction at the core of our services. We are glad to inaugurate the 12th CCC at Jagatsinghpur & provide a one stop solutions to the customers.”

