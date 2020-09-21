TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. forms the 1st Self Help Group (SHGs) in Paradip

Bhubaneswar: Pursuing an income generating activity has been one of the major barriers faced by women belonging to the marginal communities in rural areas. Prompted by the need to overcome this barrier, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha recently formed the 1st Self Help Group (SHG) in Paradip fostering the financial independence of nearly 56 women.

As a part of the newly formed SHG, these women conduct various commercial and energy conservation activities such as meter reading, billing & collection and safety awareness programmes. In fact, within less than 15 days, over 56 women from this group have showcased massive progress by collecting the much-needed revenue from consumers spread across 28 Gram Panchayats in the Kujanga block. By doing this, they are able to earn almost INR8000 to INR12000 per month and contribute to their family’s income without compromising on their daily household activities.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “There are a lot of families in our operational areas who are in dire need of an alternative source of income and are looking for opportunities which provides them the flexibility to do multiple jobs. After acquiring the CESU distribution, one of our key focus areas is to empower these women members by offering them livelihood opportunities along with reducing losses in our operational areas and ensuring a reliable power supply.

Through our newly formed SHGs, these women have been able to carve their own identity as ‘Bijuli Didi’ which is a steppingstone for their path towards financial independence. This has empowered them to make informed decisions and contribute to their family income. As a socially responsible Organisation, we look forward to extend our support to more such community members and women to undertake various CSR interventions in the field of Education, Livelihood & Skill Building and Health & Energy conservation and change their lives for the better.”

