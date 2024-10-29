TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

Bhubaneswar, 28 October 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 from October 28 to November 3, under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

The week began with Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, administering the Integrity Pledge to the Senior Leadership Team at the Corporate Office. Messages from the Hon’ble President of India, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha were read out to mark the observance. Employees across all TPCODL locations simultaneously took the Integrity Pledge, led by their respective Heads and Managers.

Throughout the week, TPCODL’s Vigilance Department will conduct a series of outreach programs, including Gram Sabhas, lectures, debates and competitions in schools and colleges. Banners and posters will be displayed across all the offices, encouraging all stakeholders to unite against corruption.

Through these initiatives, TPCODL reaffirms its dedication to building a transparent, ethical and corruption-free future.

Mr. Arvind Singh, emphasized the importance of integrity, stating, “I urge all employees to embody the values of honesty and probity in both their personal and professional lives. I call upon the Senior Leadership to take on the sacred responsibility of guiding our younger employees in this endeavour. Our observance of Vigilance Awareness Week highlights our commitment to fostering a culture of integrity.”

For any ethics related concern, customers can file complaints by calling TPCODL’s Toll-Free numbers, 1912 or 18003457122, or by emailing [email protected].

Vigilance WhatsApp Number – 7077009666

Vigilance email ID – [email protected]