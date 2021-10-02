TP Central Odisha Distribution launches Mobile Health Dispensary for Dhenkanal Circle

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited a joint venture Company of Tata Power & Govt. of Odisha believes in the principle of empowering the community in its area of operations. In line with the same, the company launched its first Mobile Heath Dispensary for the benefit of rural communities of Dhenkanal Circle under its CSR Program.

The dispensary was inaugurated by Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Energy Minister of Odisha in the presence of M Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL & other senior officials of the company at its Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar.

This dispensary will cater to more than 3000 people of 48 Gram Panchayats of Angul & Dhenkanal districts on a pre-designed schedule on a monthly basis. In total 150 Gram Panchayats & over 18000 people are expected to benefit from this service in this year. The dispensary will be visiting the identified Gram Panchayats based on the accessibility of health services & requirement. The mobile dispensary will consist of a doctor, a nurse and a pharmacist and will provide free consultation & medication to the needy.

Commenting on the inauguration, Shri Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Energy Minister of Odisha said, “Health is one of the key thrust areas for us. Through this initiative, health assistance will reach remote areas and people in the communities will have better access to healthcare.”

Commenting on the occasion, M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL said, “At TPCODL we are trying to reach out to the underprivileged sections of the society through various CSR initiatives. With this initiative, we are working towards the holistic development of the communities we cater to by enabling better and easier access to good healthcare. We will come up with more such initiatives in the future to strengthen our support and build a healthy community.”