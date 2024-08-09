Toyota Technical Training Institute Marks the Convocation of its 15th Batch of Students

Bangalore: Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) today celebrated the convocation of its 15th batch of students in a grand ceremony, marking the successful completion of its comprehensive skill training on Global Manufacturing Practices along with holistic development of knowledge, skill, body and attitude. This milestone event recognized 58 Regular TTTI students and 156 Toyota Kaushalya course students from rural Karnataka. The academic honours were bestowed upon the graduates by the esteemed Chief Guest, his holiness Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji, in the presence of TKM Management, representatives from Toyota Group Companies, Suppliers, Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Toyota Technical Skill Academy – Japan, the Toyota Indonesia Academy, who participated to foster knowledge sharing among Toyota affiliates.

Since its inception in 2007, TTTI has focused on imparting advanced technology knowledge and fostering overall development by transforming rural youth into skilled manpower tailored to industry needs. A key factor in TTTI’s success is its consistent 100% employment rate, with students securing excellent job opportunities in Karnataka, across India, and overseas. The recently launched ‘Toyota Kaushalya’ program has been well received, offering a unique opportunity for youth to acquire manufacturing industry skills through a ‘Learn and Earn’ approach, combining theoretical learning with On-the-Job Training (OJT). Additionally, being a part of Japan India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), TTTI helps inculcate Japanese-style manufacturing skills and practices, contributing to the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ Mission.

TTTI promotes inclusivity by offering free training to economically challenged students across rural Karnataka. Over the years, the comprehensive training has enabled the students to achieve remarkable feats at prestigious competitions like the India Skills and World Skills contests. The institute’s hallmark residential training program ensures holistic development in knowledge, skill, and physical and mental abilities, making TTTI a coveted learning institute. The TTTI Regular Program is a three-year residential course, while the Toyota Kaushalya program is a two-year residential course, both structured around the pillars of Body and Mind, Skill, and Knowledge. TTTI has graduated 1,020 students, currently hosts over 810 students, and provides training in trades such as Vehicle Assembly, Welding, Painting, and Mechatronics.

Chief Guest His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Maha Swamiji said “It is a great pleasure to be a part of the convocation ceremony at Toyota Technical Training Institute, celebrating the remarkable achievements of the young and talented individuals. TTTI has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering the youth of rural Karnataka by providing exceptional training and education. Such initiatives play a vital role in uplifting the community, resulting in collective progress and a lasting positive impact. The graduates are a testament to the institute’s dedication to nurturing skilled professionals who are well-prepared to contribute to the automotive industry and beyond. As they step into their careers, we are confident that they will carry forward the values and skills instilled in them here, making significant contributions to society and the nation. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and commend TTTI for its unwavering dedication to fostering a skilled and capable workforce.”

Mr. G. Shankara – Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, we are committed towards transforming rural youth into world-class competitive technicians through comprehensive 360-degree development. We are proud to announce that today, 214 graduates have joined the over 1,000 skilled rural youth trained by the Toyota Technical Training Institute. These graduates, from various districts of Karnataka, have secured placements at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, within our value chain, and even internationally in Qatar, Jordan, and Slovakia. We are deeply honoured to have the blessings and convocation address of his holiness Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji. In addition, we are actively developing 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTCs) across all districts in Karnataka, focusing on train-the-trainer programs for principals and faculty, infrastructure support, and culture building. Till date, Toyota has trained over 110,000 youth across India, continually fostering employable resources and contributing significantly to society and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Graduates received multiple certifications, including the NAC (National Apprenticeship Certificate), ASDC Certificate and JIM and Toyota certificate. To date, 1,020 students have graduated, with 452 joining TKM and the remaining 568 securing positions in group companies, supplier companies, and overseas. These graduates have had the opportunity to join various companies across the industry.

Students from TTTI have been recognized in World Skills Contests, with 1 Medallion in Brazil in 2015, 1 Bronze & 1 Medallion in Abu Dhabi in 2017, 1 Medallion in Russia in 2019, and 2 Bronze in Germany in 2022. Recent accolades include winning India Skills in Additive Manufacturing, Mechatronics, and Manufacturing Team Challenge (MTC), with representation at the upcoming World Skill Competition in France in September.

With the convocation, TTTI celebrates the success of its graduates, who represent the true potential of skilled youth in India, with their achievements resonating with the essence of the company’s commitment to fostering a talented and skilled workforce, contributing to the nation’s progress and development.