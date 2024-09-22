Toyota Kirloskar Motor Showcases Special-Purpose Iconic Hilux at Himtech 2024  

Bengaluru : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today showcased special-purpose Hilux (modified with the support of an authorized external vendor) at the Himtech 2024 symposium, organized by the Indian Army jointly with FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry). Moving towards the national goal of “Raksha Atamanirbharta’, and to provide the defense forces with access to the best equipment and solutions available, these two organizations (Indian Army & FICCI) have collaborated for “HIMTECH 2024” with an emphasis on utilizing military technology for high altitude areas (HAA). The event, held at the Rinchen Auditorium Grounds, Leh, Ladakh, on 20th and 21st September 2024, witnessed the presence of senior officials from the Army Commands, Air Force, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), defense users and other key dignitaries along with representatives from TKM.

Driven by Toyota’s renowned QDR (Quality, Durability, and Reliability), this 4×4 all-terrain, off-road vehicle is expertly engineered to perform in the most demanding environments, making it the perfect choice for diverse customers with specialized needs, including the specific purposes of the Indian Army which are modified with the support of an authorized external vendor. These curated vehicles signify TKM’s commitment to identify unique solutions to cater to diverse consumers’ needs across markets and verticals, enabling ‘Mobility for All’. During the event, TKM exhibited customised Hilux emphasizing its versatility and robust capabilities for defense and commercial applications:

Hilux FDV (Field Deployment Vehicle): This model showcased its commercial viability with a focus on heavy-duty applications. It had previously undergone successful trials with the Northern Indian Army Command, proving its adaptability for demanding military operations. This is specifically designed to excel in tasks such as remote location diagnostics and repair, as well as the movement of supplies and spare parts, making it ideal for stimulating environments.

Modified Hilux: Designed to exhibit exceptional off-road performance, equipped with upgraded suspensions, specialized tires, and a snorkel to handle rugged and difficult terrains. Its modifications highlight enhanced capabilities for rough terrain, ensuring reliability even in extreme conditions.

Last year, TKM displayed two Hilux – Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) at the North Tech Symposium organised by Northern Command of Indian Army. TKM handed over a large fleet of Hilux, marking the company’s first-ever delivery of its Hilux to the Indian Army. Additionally, the company has provided necessary off-road driving as well as vehicle maintenance trainings for the vehicle drivers and service technicians respectively at the Northern Command of the Indian Army. Needless to say, Toyota’s participation in high-profile forums reflects its strong support towards country’s pursuit of self-reliance in defense sector, by leveraging its technological expertise in mobility space.

Sharing his views, Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Vice President – Strategic Business Unit (North) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are honoured to participate in Himtech 2024 and showcase the distinctive features of specially-purposed Hilux (modified with the support of an authorized external vendor). The global iconic reputation of Hilux being a powerful performer is the courtesy of its rigid Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform and a strong powertrain system. These modified vehicles reflect Toyota’s technological capabilities in developing customised solutions to meet the unique customer requirements (e.g. army purposes) and great practicality for various commercial usages. Further, these vehicles have been engineered keeping in mind the operational challenges of army troops be it the drivability through rough terrains, patrolling movement, surveillance including night visions, digital video for recording and winch for rescue operations during emergency situations and more.

As we continue to innovate and enhance our product offerings, we remain committed to support such uniquely purposed requirements as may arise going forward.”

Spanning more than five decades and eight generations, the Hilux continues to deliver extraordinary experiences, forming an unbreakable bond with those seeking thrilling drives. Designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, the Hilux excels not only as a versatile utility vehicle for off-road adventures on tough terrains but also proves its practicality in daily city commutes. Furthermore, the Hilux supports a wide range of industries, including agriculture, defense, mining, construction, and more. It also serves emerging businesses as a reliable campervan or rescue vehicle. Powered by a robust 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, it offers both 6-speed automatic and manual transmission options, ensuring a powerful and efficient performance. With an impressive 700mm water wading capacity, it redefines off-road capability, making it the perfect choice for tackling rugged Indian landscapes. Known for its durability, low maintenance costs, and adaptability, the Hilux is ideal for various applications, including general customers’ personal preferences be it for business or the family.