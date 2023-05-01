Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sells 15,510 units in April 2023

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered sales of 14,162 domestic units in the month of April, 2023. The company also exported 1,348 units of The Urban Cruiser Hyryder this month, thus clocking a total of 15, 510 units. While there were no exports in the corresponding period last year, TKM had registered domestic sales of 15,086 units in April 2022. The company undertook a week long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023 for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity and safety.

TKM posted a healthy domestic growth of 26% in the first four months of Calendar Year 2023, by selling 61,005 units in the same period last year, where 48,278 units were sold, domestically.

With the Made-in-India Urban Cruiser Hyryder, TKM restarted its export operations from the Indian market to South Africa and Middle East from the month of December 2022. This development strongly embodies the company’s commitment towards ‘Mass electrification’ with ‘Make in India’, not only for the country but also for exports which underpins India’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub for cleaner and greener vehicles. Besides initiating export of vehicles, Toyota Group has also been exporting e-Drives which is a critical electric powertrain component that is being locally manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) in Bidadi near Bengaluru.

Speaking on sales numbers Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “TKM is continuing to witness high demand as well as good enquires, and needless to say we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively. This reflects the customer acceptance of our world-class product line-up and advanced clean technology solutions, as we continue to strongly serve our customer base in India. The Toyota Hilux, Innova Hycross and the New Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run, as the a strong demand continues, which indicates customers growing trust in Toyota for their family’s mobility needs. Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82% market share in Q1 of CY 2023. The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid are also steadily contributing to our sales.

Our focus on “customer first” philosophy also continues to manifest while we prioritise taking care of our customers. Earlier this month, we launched ‘Wheels on Web’ (WOW), an Online Retail Sales platform for the Bangalore region. This new platform offers customers, a seamless virtual experience by enabling them to book, purchase and get delivery of their favourite Toyota models like like HyCross (gasoline), Hilux, Legender, Camry, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta (GX) at the comfort of their homes. Through such innovative services, our objective is to provide value-addition to our esteemed customers, to enable convenient process for purchase of Toyota vehicles, facilitating end-to-end transactions, including secured online payments for providing a one-stop-shop solution.

As we continue to focus on offering customers a choice of vehicle that fits their lifestyle and needs, we would like to thank our suppliers and dealer partners for working extra hard to meet the robust market demand and preparing to meet the evolving market needs in a dynamic manner.”