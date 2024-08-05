Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reopens Booking for Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) Grades

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the re-opening of bookings for the Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) models, effective 1st August 2024. Since its launch (Nov 2022), the Innova Hycross has received overwhelming customer response, appreciated for its proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV. The versatile Innova Hycross, available in both self-charging strong hybrid electric variant [SHEV] as well as gasoline variant, is celebrated for its glamor quotient, advanced technology, comfort, safety features and a thrill to drive.

Owing to high demand situation, the bookings for the top end grades were put on hold temporarily. During this period, bookings for other grades of the Innova Hycross, both hybrid and gasoline, continued unabated. With the streamlining and enhanced supply, the waiting period has been reduced & the bookings of Innova Hycross top end grades has commenced.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to announce the re-opening of booking for top-end grades of the Innova Hycross, ZX and ZX (O), effective August 1st, 2024. This reflects our commitment to provide access to our varied product choices to cater to the customer desires. The Innova Hycross has become a highly sought-after model, appreciated for its unmatched comfort and convenience. With its advanced technology, strong hybrid electric system, and robust design, the Innova Hycross has set new benchmarks in the market. We are truly humbled by the strong acceptance and confidence entrusted by our customers on this product.

We deeply appreciate the patience of our valued customers during the temporary halt period and regret any inconvenience. We are confident that the re-opening of the bookings of the Innova Hycross top-end grades will further enrich our customers’ driving experiences and fulfil their mobility aspirations.”

Based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the Innova Hycross celebrates Toyota’s globally recognized Quality, Durability and Reliability and reflects the brand legacy. It is powered by a 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System, featuring a TNGA 2.0-litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift, delivering a maximum power output of 137 kW (186 PS). This provides rapid acceleration and best-in-segment fuel economy that makes the Innova HyCross a wise choice for a greener tomorrow.

Designed for family needs, the feature-laden Innova Hycross is a vehicle for every occasion, offering glamor, toughness, comfort, safety, and advanced technology. Drawing inspiration from Toyota’s rich global SUV heritage, the Innova Hycross boasts a muscular and tough design with ample space, providing flexible and comfortable seating for all. This versatile vehicle is perfect for families wanting a car that can handle rough roads while delivering a seamless, fatigue-free drive.