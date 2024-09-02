Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers Strong Performance with Steady Growth of 35% in August 2024  

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) continues to demonstrate its robust performance, reporting a wholesale of 30,879 units in August 2024. This marks a 35% month-on-month growth compared to the previous year further solidifying the brand’s strong presence in the Indian automobile industry. In August 2023, TKM had sold 22,910 units.

In August 2024, TKM achieved 28,589 units in domestic sales, with exports reaching 2290 units, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles both within India and internationally.

Additionally, the performance from the first eight months of the Calendar Year (CY) continues to surpass expectations with a 45% growth over the same period last year. From January- August 2024 company sold 2,12,785 units while CY 2023 recorded sales of 1,47,192 units.

Sales Performance:

Timeframe August – 2024 August – 2023 Growth Y-o-Y 30,879 units 22,910 units 35%

Timeframe Jan – Aug 2024 Jan – Aug 2023 Growth First 8 months of CY 2,12,785 units 1,47,192 units 45%

Commenting on the strong sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “As we approach the festive season, demand for our products remain buoyant, and we are already witnessing increased consumer interest and higher footfall across all our dealerships. SUVs and MPVs continue to significantly contribute to our sales numbers, reflecting a growing preference for these segment vehicles. Interestingly, this trend is not limited to major urban centres but extends to tier 2 and tier 3 markets as well, demonstrating widespread customer acceptance for our offerings.

As a response to the market needs, we reopened the bookings in August for the Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) models, available in both self-charging strong hybrid electric (SHEV) and gasoline variants. With streamlined production and an enhanced supply chain, we’ve successfully reduced the waiting period, allowing us to commence bookings for the top-end grades. Additionally, increased supply of Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also enabled us to meet the market demand leading to reduced waiting period”Top of FormBottom of Form