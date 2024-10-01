Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers 14% Growth in September 2024

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) continues to record positive sales momentum by registering a 14% increase in wholesale sales in September 2024 compared to the same period last year. The company sold a total of 26,847 units, with domestic sales accounting for 23,802 units and exports totalling 3045 units.

In September 2023, the company had sold 23,590 units.

In the first 6-months of the Financial Year of 2024-2025, TKM achieved a notable increase in vehicle deliveries, reaching a total of 1,62,623 units. This marks the company’s strongest performance ever in India. For reference, the company had sold 1,23,939 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Sales Performance:

Timeframe September – 2024 September – 2023 Growth Y-o-Y 26,847 units 23,590 units 14%

Commenting on the strong sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “As the festive fervour picks-up footfalls and enquiries are charged up which makes us positive of a very good festive season. Notably, our SUV, MPV, and small car segments have experienced significant growth nationwide, contributing over 90% to our sales in in the month of September.

Key to meeting this rising demand has been our strategic operational improvements, such as the introduction of a third shift. This has significantly optimized our supply chain, particularly for high-demand models where waiting periods have been reduced.

We have also consistently implemented customer-centric programs and value-added services aimed at further building on market synergies. In keeping with the festive spirit, we’ve introduced the 555 Plus program that offers exciting new schemes and customer benefits such as extended warranties, free service, Roadside Assistance and attractive exchange offers across key models, giving our customers every reason to celebrate with Toyota this season. We recently, we introduced initiatives like TCare, which consolidates multiple value chain offerings under a single brand, providing top-tier convenience and a hassle-free experience.

Furthermore, with our 1,045 touchpoints and diverse product portfolio, we effectively meet our customers’ needs, whether they’re seeking lifestyle-driven options or solutions for family mobility.”