Toyota Kirloskar Motor Honoured with CSR Times Award for Swachh Bharat Initiatives in Raichur  

Bengaluru : Demonstrating its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious CSR Times Award 2024 under the ‘Swachh Bharat’ category. This recognition was awarded for TKM’s significant contributions to improving sanitation, health, and hygiene through its ABCD (A Behavioural Change Demonstration) activity in Raichur, an aspirational district in Karnataka identified by NITI Aayog.

The award ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall, Raj Bhawan, Goa. The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, who served as the Chief Guest, along with Guests of Honour such as Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, and Shri Puneet Kumar Goel (IAS), Chief Secretary, Government of Goa.

The CSR Times Award is a highly regarded recognition that honours organizations for their outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility. Since its inception in 2013, the award has celebrated initiatives that demonstrate exceptional dedication to societal well-being. The 11th edition of the National CSR Summit and CSR Times Awards in 2024 continued this tradition by highlighting projects that have made a meaningful impact on communities across India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor was recognized for its extensive efforts in Raichur, where the company implemented the ABCD program in 100 Government schools that included Sanitation behavioural change programs for school children, teachers and community. The program involves practical & theoretic trainings, consumables supply, strengthening school cabinet & School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), awareness videos in school and community. TKM’s efforts also includes training to local communities on maintaining sanitation infrastructure and fostering a culture of good health, hygiene & cleanliness. These measures were instrumental in significantly improving the health and hygiene standards in the district.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At TKM, we are honoured to receive the CSR Times Award 2024, under the ‘Swachh Bharat’ category. This award is a testament to Toyota’s unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future through impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives. We believe that true growth is deeply connected to societal progress. Our focus has always been on driving positive behavioural changes, particularly through our child-to-community approach, ensuring long-lasting impact. By engaging closely with communities, we tailor our programs to meet their unique needs and challenges, with sustainability at the core. Our efforts in Raichur, aimed at improving sanitation and hygiene, reflect our dedication to enhancing the quality of life in communities. We are thankful to be recognized for our contributions to the Swachh Bharat mission and remain dedicated to driving positive change.”

Launched in 2015 aligned to the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, the ABCD Program has been instrumental in empowering students and fostering positive behavioral changes related to hygiene and sanitation. The program focuses on improving sanitation practices through a child-to-community approach, prioritizing awareness among students, their families, and the broader community. After its notable success in the Ramanagara District where the program significantly contributed to making the district open defecation-free by benefitting over 58,000 students of 1,004 government schools and more than 430,000 community members. Owing to its unique approach and positive impact, the ABCD Program was featured as a case study in the Harvard Business Review. Building on this achievement, the program was extended to Raichur District, Karnataka, with a primary focus on reaching marginalized communities where it is was most needed. Additionally, a one-year ABCD refresher program has been introduced in Ramanagara district, covering schools in three phases to further sustain the program’s impact.

Notably, TKM was also recently honoured with Commendation for Significant Achievement’, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, at the 18th CII-ITC Sustainability Awards and the CII GreenCo Gold Rating Award by its dealership, Rajesh Toyota, for their Best Sustainable Eco Practices. Moreover, last year, TKM earned a certificate of commendation for its significant contribution to the local community’s advancement at the ‘CSR Conclave– Education to Make a Social Impact’ event, organized by the Government of Karnataka. TKM’s CSR strategy embodies a dual focus on “Empowering Communities” and “Enriching Environment”. Driven by innovation and guided by the principle of Kaizen (continuous improvement), TKM’s CSR projects are organized into six key pillars: Skill Development, Road Safety, Education, Environment, Health & Hygiene, and Disaster Management. Additionally, its sustainable CSR model emphasizes community ownership, unified interventions, behaviour change, and stakeholder engagement. Since 2001, CSR has remained an integral part of TKM’s philosophy. TKM’s CSR initiatives are carefully aligned with the needs of the communities and national priorities, ensuring a meaningful and impactful contribution to society.