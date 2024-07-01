Toyota Kirloskar Motor Continues to Post Strong Sales Growth, Records its Highest Monthly Sales with 27,474 Units in June 2024

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor has maintained its strong sales momentum and recorded a growth of 40% in June 2024 by selling 27,474 units. This includes domestic sales of 25,752 units along with 1,722 units of exports. In May 2023, TKM had sold 19,608 units.

The company also reported success in the first six months of the calendar year compared to the same period last year, with a growth of 47%. During the period of January to June 2024, TKM sold 1,50,250 units, whereas in the same period of CY 2023, TKM sold 1,02,371 units.

Sales Performance:

Timeframe June – 2024 June – 2023 Growth Y-o-Y 27,474 19,608 units 40%

Timeframe January – June 2024 January – June 2023 Growth First 6 months of CY 1,50,250 units 1,02,371 units 47%

Commenting on the strong performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our product strategy and continued focus on offering a delightful ownership experience across all touchpoints allowed us to maintain a consistently strong performance. Notably, we achieved our highest ever monthly sales of 27,474 units in June, and the overall 47% growth for the Calendar Year highlights the success of our invigorated strategy. Our recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor continues to perform beyond expectations with order intake doubling compared to the previous month. The model’s growing popularity underscores Toyota’s growing presence in the SUV segment. The Urban Cruiser Taisor which embodies a fusion of style, high performance, fuel economy, and a striking exterior design is available in three engine options 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG options. What makes it an even greater value proposition is that the SUV is backed by renowned Toyota value-added services specially designed with Indian customers in mind.

Overall, our SUV and MPV segments continue to lead our impressive sales surge thus reflecting a strong consumer preference for these versatile and reliable vehicles. Beyond our strong presence in major cities, TKM has strategically increased its focus on rural areas, broadening our customer base and driving significant momentum.

Additionally, on the lines of offering something new to the customers, we recently launched company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi. Operating under the brand “Toyota U-Trust” our aim is to provide customers with high-quality, safe used cars, ensuring convenience, transparency, and peace of mind throughout the buying and selling process.”