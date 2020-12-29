Toy train service to resume soon in Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Toy train to chug off soon in Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, informs Minister of Forest & Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha.

The toy train service was called off in 2014.RITES Ltd, a central government enterprise under the aegis of Indian Railways, is relaying the toy train service. The toy train, which started moving in 1985 on a 1.6-kilometre track, used to take as many as 60 visitors for a ride of around 20 minutes. The toy train used to attract around 1.5 lakh tourists every year against a charge of Rs 10 for a single ride. The renovated toy train service is expected to be major crowd pullers.

