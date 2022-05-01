Town Official Language Committee meeting held at Nalco

In line with the directives of Government of India on Official Language, review of progressive usage of Hindi in day-to-day official work of all the Central Public Sector Undertaking offices situated in Bhubaneswar was carried out. In his address, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO appealed to all the offices of the Central PSEs to come together with the motto of achieving the targets for official language, set by the Govt. of India. Shri Dubey gave suggestions and explained at length the ways and means for carrying out all official work in Rajbhasha. Vice Chairman of the Committee Shri Mahapatro appealed all the offices to ensure compliance of annual program while discharging their official tasks. On the occasion, a special workshop for representatives of member offices was also organized by the TOLIC(U) to impart knowledge on official language policy, rules , regulations and its implementation.

The meeting started with the welcome address by Shri Asutosh Rath, General Manager, Corporate Communications., NALCO. As per the guidelines of Government of India, this meeting is to be organized on half yearly basis.