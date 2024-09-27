Tourism Ministry Unveils Handbook to Guide States/UTs in Granting Industry Status to Hospitality Sector

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India launched a handbook for States/UTs to grant and implement Industry Status for the Tourism and Hospitality sector, today, i.e., on 27th September, 2024.

To improve ease of doing business and attract private sector investments in tourism, while many States and UTs have categorised tourism as an industry or have granted industry status through an official notification, translation into tourism units availing such benefits has not occurred at a large scale.

To support efforts of States/UTs in granting and implementing ‘industry status’ for the tourism and hospitality sector, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a handbook which aims to serve as a guide to States/UTs. This handbook will provide States and UTs a step-by-step guide on granting industry status to tourism, and thereby benefiting from greater investments and job creation through tourism and hospitality.