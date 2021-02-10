Tourism Ministry to partner with Association of Domestic Tour Operators for their Annual Convention at Kevadia, Statue of Unity from 12th to 14th February 2021

New Delhi: Ministry of Tourism, Government of India as part of its ongoing engagement with industry and its stakeholders is supporting Association of Domestic Tour Operators for organising their Annual Convention at Kevadia, Statue of Unity from 12th to 14th February 2021. The Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Shri Arvind Singh will address a session on “Role of Aviation in Promotion of Tourism”at the Convention. Addl. Director General of Ministry of Tourism, Ms. Rupinder Brar will moderate a session on “Technology Is Future-Travel Real from Virtual”.

Speaking about the convention in New Delhi today, Secretary,Tourism, Shri Arvind Singh said that this Annual Convention is the first major physical event being organized by a stakeholder Association Post-Lockdown and approximately 350-400 delegates which includes Government dignitaries, prominent speakers from the industry, domestic tour operators, airlines, Hoteliers, Media are expected to attend this event from all over the country. Shri Singh added that the Convention will be inaugurated at 1700 hrs on 12th February 21 andon 13th February there will be business Sessions dealing with current topics on tourism, product presentations, B2B meeting with Travel, Tourism & Hospitality partners, besides an exhibition showcasing various travel products.

Shri Singh said, “India has a robust domestic market which could soften the impact of COVID 19 as compared with nations that rely largely on international tourists. Post lockdown and as the control over the spread of pandemic is achieved, it is widely agreed fact that domestic tourism will recover faster than international tourism. Dekho Apna Desh is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism; the initiative is in line with the appeal of the Prime Minister made from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15th August 2019 in his speech asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022, to promote domestic tourism in India which is intended to enhance tourist footfalls in places of tourist interest so as to help develop the local economy.”

Shri Singh also added, “Prime Minister also flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya on 17th January, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing to enhance the last mile connectivity to reach Statue of Unity. The train from Ahmedabad to Kevadia has a Vista-dome coach also, which is a huge tourist attraction.”