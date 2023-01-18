Tourism Ministry organizes roadshow at Chandigarh ahead of the first Global Tourism Investors’ Summit to be held in New Delhi

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organizing the 1st Global Tourism Investors Summit from 10th to 12th April 2023 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi to bring together global businesses, thought leaders, and policymakers to understand and explore Tourism Business opportunities in India.

In this regard, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India organized a Roadshow for the Northern region, on 17th January 2023 at CII Northern Region Office, Chandigarh to bring together global businesses, thought leaders, and policymakers to understand and explore Tourism Business opportunities in India.

The Roadshow event in Chandigarh was attended by State Governments officials from Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir and had 100+ registrations. Deputy Director General (Publicity, Events, and Social Media Division) Mr. Arun Srivastava represented the Ministry of Tourism at the roadshow. The event focused on promoting India as an investment destination for travel, tourism, and hospitality by identifying State-Specific investment possibilities and discuss avenues to promote sustainable tourism.

The State Officials presented on the recent major policy initiatives by their Tourism/ Industries Department to improve ease of doing business and gave a brief summary of unique fiscal and non-fiscal incentives in the tourism and hospitality sector along with recent investment-related success stories. The roadshow was organized and planned in order to raise awareness and knowledge about the Global Tourism Investors’ Summit. Mr. Arun Srivastava stated that the Ministry of Tourism is partnering with Central Ministries and State Governments for the 1st Global Tourism Investors Summit and that the event will be a platform to showcase investible opportunities to potential domestic and global investors.