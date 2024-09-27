Tourism Malaysia and MITTA host roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, September 27, 2024 — Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with the Malaysian Indian Tour & Travel Association (MITTA) hosted B2B roadshow in Bhubaneswar today.

The 4-city roadshow was kicked off in Trivandrum on September 23, followed by Calicut on September 25, Bhubaneswar on September 27, and will conclude in Guwahati on September 30. This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening Malaysia’s presence in the Indian travel market and promoting its diverse tourism offerings.

The roadshow aimed to foster deeper connections with travel agents and highlight Malaysia’s appeal as a premier travel destination, with the participation of 25 prominent Malaysian hoteliers and travel agents. These industry representatives engaged in one-on-one business meetings with their Indian counterparts, fostering collaborations and exploring new opportunities. The initiative also served as a prelude to the much-anticipated Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which aims to position Malaysia as a top global travel destination.

Noriah Jaafar, Director, Tourism Malaysia Mumbai, commented, “With direct flight connections from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur and VISA FREE, Malaysia is more accessible than ever. Our roadshow is designed to highlight the ease of travel and the multitude of experiences Malaysia offers to all types of travellers.”

The diverse tourism offerings in Malaysia cater to a wide range of interests and demographics. Whether it’s a family vacation, a romantic honeymoon, a solo adventure, or a cultural exploration, Malaysia has something for everyone.

The roadshow also spotlight the excellent connectivity provided by airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia and Indigo. The presence of these airlines, along with the renewed Air India service, underscores Malaysia’s commitment to offering seamless travel options to Indian tourists. Dato. Aruldass.A, President of the Malaysian Indian Travel & Tours Association (MITTA), remarked, “Our collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and the engagement of Malaysian travel professionals will offer invaluable insights into the opportunities for Indian travellers. We are enthusiastic about the potential partnerships and the growth of tourism between Malaysia and India.”

The roadshow is expected to generate significant interest and enthusiasm among Indian travel agents, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of Malaysia’s offerings. By bridging the gap between Malaysia’s tourism industry and Indian travel professionals, the event aims to drive increased travel to Malaysia and contribute to the success of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Currently, around 624,312 Indians travelled to Malaysia from January to July 2024 with a 84.5% growth as compared to last year.