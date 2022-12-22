Tourism Industry is one of the largest employers of women workforce: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Tourism industry workforce faces varied challenges due to tourism industry being largely unorganized, seasonal and fragmented across sectors. Tourism Industry is one of the largest employers of women workforce and the Government engages with Industry Stakeholders through various regulatory and voluntary measures to provide conducive environment for women employees to mitigate the difficulties faced by women employees.

Various provisions in the laws being administered by different Ministries of Government of India provide for safety, equal opportunity and congenial work environment for women employees. These include:

(i) The Code on Social Security, 2020

(ii) The Code on Wages 2019

(iii) Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (as amended in 2017)

(iv) Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013