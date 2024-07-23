Tourism Development to Drive Economic Growth and Job Creation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 said, “The people have given a unique opportunity to our Government to take the country on the path of strong development and all-round prosperity”

Speaking on Tourism in the Budget speech, the Union Minister said, “Tourism has always been a part of our civilization. Our efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will also create jobs, stimulate investments and unlock economic opportunities for other sectors”.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance. She announced, “Comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor will be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, to transform them into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations”.

In her budget speech the Union Minister said that Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains and the 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex is ancient. She also added that the Saptharishi or the 7 hotsprings form a warm water Brahmakund that is sacred. The Union Minister stated that a comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken.

She further added that the Union Government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature.

The Union Minister stated that Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. “Our Government will provide assistance for their development”, she added.