New Delhi: India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

10,064 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after seven months. The daily new cases were 10,956 on 12th June, 2020.

India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 2 lakh (2,00,528) today.

India’s present active caseload now consists of just 1.90% of India’s total Positive Cases.

The fall in the number of daily new cases is accompanied by a fast rising number of people getting vaccinated against COVID19 across all States and UTs. The total number of people vaccinated is MORE THAN DOUBLE the number of Active Cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far).

State wise breakup of the beneficiaries is as follows:

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 442 2 Andhra Pradesh 46,680 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2,805 4 Assam 5,542 5 Bihar 33,389 6 Chandigarh 265 7 Chhattisgarh 10,872 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 80 9 Daman & Diu 43 10 Delhi 7,968 11 Goa 426 12 Gujarat 10,787 13 Haryana 17,642 14 Himachal Pradesh 4,817 15 Jammu & Kashmir 3,375 16 Jharkhand 6,059 17 Karnataka 66,392 18 Kerala 15,477 19 Ladakh 119 20 Lakshadweep 201 21 Madhya Pradesh 18,174 22 Maharashtra 18,582 23 Manipur 978 24 Meghalaya 530 25 Mizoram 554 26 Nagaland 1,436 27 Odisha 46,506 28 Puducherry 554 29 Punjab 3,318 30 Rajasthan 23,546 31 Sikkim 120 32 Tamil Nadu 16,462 33 Telangana 17,408 34 Tripura 1,736 35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644 36 Uttarakhand 4,237 37 West Bengal 29,866 38 Miscellaneous 14,017

Positivity rate has also seen a deep dip with the increase in number of testing infrastructure.

India’s weekly positivity rate is 1.97%.

22 States/UTs have weekly positivity rate less than the national average.

13 States/UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

The country has recorded less than 140 fatalities (137 fatalities) in the last 24 hours after approximately 8 months.

India’s Recovery Rate has leaped past 96.66% today. The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,28,753 while the number of Active Cases in the country stands at 2,08,012 today.

17,411 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

80.41% of the new recovered cases are observed fromTen States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 3,921 newly recovered cases in single day. 3,854 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 1,301 inChhattisgarh.

71.76% of the new cases are from Six States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 3,346. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,924 and 551 new cases, respectively.

Eight States & UTs has reported 72.99% of the total fatalities happened in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 35 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 17 while West Bengal reported 10 new deaths.