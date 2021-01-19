Total Number of people vaccinated is MORE THAN DOUBLE the number of Active Cases

New Delhi: India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

10,064 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after seven months. The daily new cases were 10,956 on 12th June, 2020.

India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 2 lakh (2,00,528) today.

India’s present active caseload now consists of just 1.90% of India’s total Positive Cases.

The fall in the number of daily new cases is accompanied by a fast rising number of people getting vaccinated against COVID19 across all States and UTs. The total number of people vaccinated is MORE THAN DOUBLE the number of Active Cases.

 

 

In the last 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far).

 

State wise breakup of the beneficiaries is as follows:

 

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 442
2 Andhra Pradesh 46,680
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2,805
4 Assam 5,542
5 Bihar 33,389
6 Chandigarh 265
7 Chhattisgarh 10,872
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 80
9 Daman & Diu 43
10 Delhi 7,968
11 Goa 426
12 Gujarat 10,787
13 Haryana 17,642
14 Himachal Pradesh 4,817
15 Jammu & Kashmir 3,375
16 Jharkhand 6,059
17 Karnataka 66,392
18 Kerala 15,477
19 Ladakh 119
20 Lakshadweep 201
21 Madhya Pradesh 18,174
22 Maharashtra 18,582
23 Manipur 978
24 Meghalaya 530
25 Mizoram 554
26 Nagaland 1,436
27 Odisha 46,506
28 Puducherry 554
29 Punjab 3,318
30 Rajasthan 23,546
31 Sikkim 120
32 Tamil Nadu 16,462
33 Telangana 17,408
34 Tripura 1,736
35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644
36 Uttarakhand 4,237
37 West Bengal 29,866
38 Miscellaneous 14,017

 

 

Positivity rate has also seen a deep dip with the increase in number of testing infrastructure.

India’s weekly positivity rate is 1.97%.

22 States/UTs have weekly positivity rate less than the national average.

 

13 States/UTs have weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

The country has recorded less than 140 fatalities (137 fatalities) in the last 24 hours after approximately 8 months.

India’s Recovery Rate has leaped past 96.66% today. The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,28,753 while the number of Active Cases in the country stands at 2,08,012 today.

17,411 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

80.41% of the new recovered cases are observed fromTen States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 3,921 newly recovered cases in single day. 3,854 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 1,301 inChhattisgarh.

71.76% of the new cases are from Six States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 3,346. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,924 and 551 new cases, respectively.

Eight States & UTs has reported 72.99% of the total fatalities happened in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 35 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 17 while West Bengal reported 10 new deaths.

