New Delhi : Total 80 projects at a cost of Rs 46960.52 crore for construction of roads/highways including that of projects with road over bridges have been approved on National Highways during the financial year 2021-22 and the current year in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra put together;

Funds for development of National Highways are not allocated project-wise but are allocated state-wise/UT wise. For Financial Year 2021-22 and 2022-23 Rs. 45117.02 crore have been allocated by Ministry for development of National Highways in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and in the State of Maharashtra put together;

Out of 80 projects approved during the past year and the current year, 24 projects amounting to Rs 21288.98 crore are in progress, which are likely to be completed by August 2025. Remaining 56 projects are in various stages of bidding.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.