Total 56 Boeing 737 Max aircraft registered and operating in India

The total number of Boeing 737 Max aircraft operational in India, airline-wise is given below:

S. No. Name of Airlines No. of Boeing 737; Max aircraft; operational in India

1. Air India Express 25;

2. Spice Jet Ltd. 07;

3. SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd. 24;

(Akasa Air);

No engine failures have been reported by the Indian operators related to the Boeing 737 Max aircraft recently.;

Out of the total fleet of 56 Boeing 737 Max aircraft registered and operating in India, there has been one recent occurrence in May 2024 on B737 Max aircraft of M/s SpiceJet, wherein Eng No. 2 oil filter bypass light illuminated. As a precautionary measure, single engine landing was carried out by the pilot in command and the aircraft landed safely. As intimated by the airlines crew and passenger have not reported any discomfort during this landing.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ensure the safety of passenger and aircraft through the mechanism of various inspections, audits (planned/ unplanned), spot checks, night surveillance etc. If any serious lapses/ non-compliances observed, DGCA take action against organisation/personnel. The enforcement action is taken as per the procedure laid down in EPPM (Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual) which include suspension, cancellation including imposition of financial penalty.

DGCA publishes its Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) on its website which provides the details of the planned surveillance for the year. DGCA through a system of surveillance, spot check, night surveillance ensure that the airlines and the maintenance organisation continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they were initially approved. In case of non-compliances, DGCA ensures that the airlines/ maintenance organisation take necessary corrective action. In case of violations, DGCA may initiate enforcement actions against the airline/ organisations/ personnel which may include warning, suspension or cancellation of approval/ certificate/ license including imposition of financial penalty.