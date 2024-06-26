TOPS Support Pushes Judoka Tulika Maan to the Paris Olympics

Judoka Tulika Maan, a rising star in Indian judo, has earned a spot in the women’s over 78kg class at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. Tulika will be the ninth woman judoka from India to compete in the Olympic Games. Tulika expressed that she has received substantial assistance from the Government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). She mentioned that many athletes under TOPS benefit from support to compete in events throughout the year, which helps them maintain their rankings. “When the expenses are taken care of, we can compete without tension and give our best,” she said.

Tulika, first, gained prominence after winning a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Her victory over Canada’s Portuondo Isasi in the round of 32 at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi last month significantly boosted her position in the Olympic rankings. This win was a pivotal moment that helped her qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Her fifth-place finishes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year and the Asian Championships in Hong Kong in April this year were crucial in accumulating the necessary points. “I won three bouts each in the Asian Games and the Asian Championship. Hong Kong is when I first thought maybe I could do it,” she said. “The win in the World Championship helped me,” she added.

TOPS is a flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aimed at providing assistance to India’s top athletes. The scheme supports probable athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Games through foreign training, international competition, equipment, coaching camps, along with a monthly stipend.