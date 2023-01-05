Top universities for architecture in Australia: Latest 2023

Most people know that architecture is an academic discipline and a profession, but how many people can say they’re professional architects? If you’re one of them, congratulations! You are on a great career path. And if you’re not yet an architectural aspirant but want to be one, this list will help ensure your education is in the right area for building design.

UNSW Sydney

UNSW is ranked #1 in Australia for Architecture. It also has the highest research quality in Australia and is one of the highest research institutions in terms of research impact and income generation.

The University has a world-class faculty who are experts in their field, with many leading researchers working at UNSW on projects that have significantly impacted society and industry. This includes Professor Simon Johansson ( Chair: Departmental Leadership), who leads a highly successful team responsible for designing Sydney’s very first CBD Metro Station, which will open this year – beating other cities around the world who were vying for it!

Monash University, Melbourne

Monash University is located in Melbourne, Victoria. Established in 1958, it has a student population of 38,000 students and offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to its students. It has five faculties: Arts; Business; Education; Engineering; Law (including a Law School); Medicine (including an Institute for Neuroscience Research); Science, including Veterinary Science and Social Sciences.

Monash’s academics rank second on the Times Higher Education World University rankings 2020-2022 list and fifth overall in Australia – placing them at 24th place worldwide behind Oxford University, which ranks first globally by QS World University Rankings 2019–2021

RMIT University, Melbourne

RMIT University is a public research university located in Melbourne, Australia. It is the second largest university in the state of Victoria and the largest university in Australia. RMIT is located in the city center of Melbourne, with its main campus in the Melbourne city center (RMIT).

The university was established on 1 January 2005 by merging two existing institutions: The Department of Architecture & Design Studies at Monash University and The School of Design at Swinburne College (originally part of Swinburne Technical Institute).

The University of Queensland, Brisbane

The University of Queensland ranks among the top 50 universities worldwide and in the top 10 universities in Australia.

The University of Queensland’s architecture school has received international acclaim for its research and teaching. It was ranked 8th overall, 1st by faculty, and 2nd by students in the 2019 QS World University Rankings.

The University of Newcastle, New South Wales

The University of Newcastle is located in the Hunter region of New South Wales. It strongly focuses on the arts and design, emphasizing research, teaching excellence, innovation, and student life.

The University of Sydney, New South Wales

The University of Sydney is one of the oldest universities in Australia, founded in 1852. It has a number of different colleges and schools that can be studied at during your degree. These include Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Environmental Design, and Planning. The University has over 8 thousand students enrolled in its full-time courses each year, making it one of Australia’s largest universities.

The School of Architecture offers many different degrees, including Bachelors (BA), Masters (MA), and PhDs within their field, with each having different requirements for entry into their programs depending on what degree you want to study at this institution!

Western Sydney University, New South Wales

Western Sydney University (WSU) is a public university in the suburb of Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia. It was established in 1989 as the University of Western Sydney. It has an enrolment of over 36,000 students, including 1,500 international students.[1]

Griffith University, Gold Coast

Griffith University is a public research university in South East Queensland on the east coast of Australia. It has campuses in Southport and Gold Coast, Queensland.

Griffith University is one of the fastest-growing universities in Australia and has an enrollment of over 20,000 students from over 70 countries around the world.

The University of Adelaide, Adelaide

The University of Adelaide, Adelaide is one of the oldest universities in Australia. It was established in 1874 and had more than 31,000 students on its campus. The university offers Bachelor’s degrees in 93 disciplines, Master’s degrees in 24 disciplines, Doctoral degrees (Ph.D.) in 11 disciplines, and a range of other postgraduate programs, including post-doctoral research fellowships at any point during your course.

The University has an annual turnover that exceeds $300 million annually, with revenue generated from tuition fees ($1 billion), research grants & contracts ($85 million), commercial activities such as book publishing & licensing revenue, etc., and government funding ($20 million).

Conclusion

