“Top quality and affordable healthcare are contributing towards a healthier India”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister today shared a tweet by the Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi where the Minister has talked about the impact of the government’s initiatives to provide affordable healthcare.



The Prime Minister tweeted :



“Yet another example of how our efforts to provide top quality and affordable healthcare are contributing towards a healthier India and helping several people.”



“ಕೈಗೆಟಕುವ ದರದಲ್ಲಿ ಉತ್ತಮ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ಜನರಿಗೆ ಒದಗಿಸುವ ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ ಅನೇಕ ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಿ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕರ ಭಾರತ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾವ ರೀತಿ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದಕ್ಕೆ ಇದು ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಉದಾಹರಣೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.”







