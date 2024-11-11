Today marks the end of Vistara’s nine-year journey as it merges with Air India

Today (November 11), Vistara will launch its last flight under its name, signaling the end of an era for the airline. As the two airlines combine under the Air India name, Vistara’s operations will smoothly transfer to Air India on November 12.

Customers will no longer be able to book flights with Vistara for travel on or after November 12, 2024, the airlines said on September 3, 2024. As a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, Vistara was introduced in January 2015.

An important step toward expediting their integration into a single full-service carrier operating under the Air India name has been taken with the Center’s approval of Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) foreign direct investment (FDI) in the merger of Air India and Vistara.

Singapore Airlines would hold a 25.1% share in the combined airline after the merger of Vistara and Air India, which was announced in November 2022, is finished. Air India’s Flying Returns and Vistara’s Club Vistara reward program combined to create the new “Maharaja Club.”

Current members are now able to view and control their accounts. A new, unique four-digit code beginning with “Al 2” will be used by Air India to operate Vistara aircraft. Flight UK 955, for example, will be recoded as Al 2955. With effect from November 12, this modification will make it easier for customers to identify the flights while making reservations on www.airindia.com.

“The Vistara in-flight experience, which includes the menu and cutlery aboard the Vistara aircraft, as well as the routes and timetable operated by Vistara aircraft, will remain unchanged. The same crew will likewise service it, according to a statement from Air India.