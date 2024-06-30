Today 140 Crore Indians Are Proud Because Of You: PM Modi Congratulates Team India After T20 WC Win

Following their ICC T20 World Cup title win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the “Men in Blue’ for their monumental achievement.

A stellar exhibition of death bowling by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, combined with outstanding knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, helped India end their ICC trophy drought. They won their second ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

After the victory, PM Modi took to X to deliver a video message, saying:

“Congratulations on behalf of the entire nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today 140 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You won the World Cup, but in every village, street, and community in India, you also won the hearts of our countrymen.”

“This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were many teams, yet India remained undefeated. This is no small feat. You faced every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. Heartfelt congratulations from my side,” he added in his congratulatory message.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and said the country is proud of them. “My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!,” Murmu said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the team India for squashing victory in a thrilling final at Barbados.

In a post to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup Victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament! Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud.”