New Delhi : To recognize and celebrate the Women in Science, CII releases a Compendium on Women in STEM: Vanguards of [email protected] at the first CII Women in STEM Summit

Compendium link: http://online.anyflip.com/sruan/adwe/mobile/

The growth journey of New India will be driven by the success of women scientists in the country. With this background, CII released a Compendium on ‘Women in STEM: Vanguards of [email protected]’.

While delivering his Special Address at the Inaugural session of CII Women in STEM Summit, Professor Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India stated that concerted efforts are required to remove conscious and unconscious bias at all levels. Along with the Government and other stakeholders, there is a need for corporate sector participation to increase the women workforce participation in STEM.

Dr Renu Swarup, Former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, highlighted the importance of three “P’s” – Policies, Programs and People. We need to come up with forward looking policies, implement programs through the participation of right people including women.

In his Welcome remarks, Mr Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII National Mission on Technology, Innovation and Research outlined that enhancing gender equality in STEM is one of the key goals of the CII National Technology Mission.

Mr Alok Nanda, Co-Chairman, CII National Mission on Technology, Innovation & Research emphasized that the entire ecosystem the Government, academia and industry must make collective efforts to encourage and enable women to pursue STEM in education.

The representation and empowerment of women in STEM is very important as it is one of the key factors that will determine the future of Science and Technology was stated by Ms Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India

In her closing remarks, Ms Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, CII stated that encouraging women innovators at grass root level will help enhance women’s participation in STEM.

The CII Women in STEM compendium compiles 125 case studies of pioneering women, including academicians and researchers, administrators and policymakers, business innovation strategists and innovation entrepreneurs. The compendium covers representation from diverse disciplines like physics, chemistry, biology, earth sciences, interdisciplinary sciences, mathematics, engineering, information technology and medicine

amongst others.

The compendium has four sections. The first section features some women administrators and policymakers in the higher echelons of decision-making, policy and implementation. The second section features women in academia and research institutions. The third section covers women from industry at various levels, from leadership to mid-career accolades. The fourth section features innovation entrepreneurs.