To offer economical and luxurious AC Travel experience, Indian Railways’ new 3AC Economy coach begins its services in Train No. 02403 Prayagraj- Jaipur Express today

New Delhi : Indian Railways has always been committed to the convenient travel of its passengers by developing coaches with improved passenger friendly features. The new entrant to this developmental journey of Indian Railways is AC Three Tier Economy Class Coach. The new coach has started to offer its service from today. First time, the coach has been attached to Train No.02403 Prayagraj- Jaipur Express. The new AC Economy coach has 83 berths as compared to 72 berths in 3AC Coach. Also, the fare structure for this coach is 8% lesser than 3AC Coach.

Soon, two more trains, Train No. 02429/02430 New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Train No. 02229/02230 Lucknow Mail will be augmented with this new 3AC Economy coach. Initially, 50 new Economy coaches manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kaputhala, are ready to offer services in Mail/Express trains over different zones.

Provision of entry into the coach and disabled friendly toilet in a wheel chair has been made, which is a new initiative.

Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort. Redesign of the AC ducting has been made by providing individual vents for all berths. Improved and modular design of seats and berths have been made to improve comfort, reduce weight of the coach and improve maintenance friendliness.

Improved passenger conveniences has been ensured in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone. Individual reading lights and USB charging points are provided for each berth. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths has been provided too. There is a increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.

The toilet area has improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

Ambience and ease of access into coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard.

SALIENT DESIGN FEATURES OF AC 3-TIER ECONOMY CLASS COACH

* Berth capacity increased from 72 to 83.

* Improved and modular design of seats and berth.

* Foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays.

* Individual AC vents for each berth.

* Wider toilet door and entrance door for Divyangjan in each coach.

* Individual reading lamp and USB charging points for each berth.

* Increased headroom for both middle and upper berths.

* Public address and passenger information systems.

* Improving fire safety by using material in compliance with EN45545- 2HL3, the global benchmark for fire safety.

* CCTV Camera.

* Improved design of ladder for accessing the upper and middle berths.