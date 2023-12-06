To moderate prices of wheat and atta, Centre offering ‘Bharat Atta’ at an MRP not exceeding ₹ 27.50/Kg

New Delhi,6th December: In order to moderate prices of wheat and atta, 2.5 LMT of wheat @ Rs.21.50/kg has been allocated for Semi-Government and cooperative organizations like Kendriya Bhandar, National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) under Open Market Sale Scheme [OMSS(D)] for converting to atta and offer it for sale to the public under ‘Bharat Atta’ brand at an MRP not exceeding ₹ 27.50/Kg. The objective is to make available atta to general consumers at affordable rate through physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, NCCF and co-operatives of State Governments.

Bharat Atta is being offered by these organisations for sale at an MRP not exceeding ₹ 27.50/Kg which is lower than the all India average retail prices of Atta.

The stock of wheat in Central Pool as on 16th November 2023 is 209.85 Lakh MT.

Government of India is providing wheat for processing and sale of atta by the central/state co-operative agencies through physical/mobile retail outlets across the country.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply today in the Lok Sabha.