To mark Independence Day Celebrations, Punjab Police organise Blood Donation Camp

Chandigarh: As part of the ongoing celebrations of the 75th Independence Day under the slogan ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 82nd and 13th Battalions, Punjab Armed Police (PAP) of Punjab Police in collaboration with PGI Chandigarh organised Blood Donation Camp here on Tuesday.







More than 100 police personnel registered and donated blood on this occasion for the noble cause.







The camp was inaugurated by Commandant 82nd Battalion PAP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan. Commandant 13th Battalion PAP Jatinder Singh Khaira, Medical officers of the Battalions Dr Monica C Arora and Dr Lakhwinder Kaur, DSP Gurvinder Singh and DSP Mandeep Kaur were also present on the occasion.







All the officers along with Gazetted officers of the Battalions and CISF personnel participated and donated blood themselves.







Dr Monica and the team of Doctors from PGI emphasised the need for such camps in future for the noble contribution to the society especially thalassemic, pregnant females, blood cancer patients who need continuous transfusion supply for survival.







The team of the Blood Transfusion Unit Of PGI lauded this initiative of blood donation camp as there is always a shortage of blood for the needy patients at critical times and this will augment their supplies as well as it is great way to celebrate and participate in the 75 Anniversary Celebrations of Independence of India.

