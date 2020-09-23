To consolidate and synergize the plastic processing industry Government is setting up Plastic Parks with state-of-the-art infrastructure: Gowda

New Delhi: Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda has said that to consolidate and synergize the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry, Government has come up with a scheme of Setting up of Plastic Parks with an state-of-the-art infrastructure through cluster development approach.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha today the Union Minister informed that Under the scheme, Central Government provides grant funding up to 50% of the project cost, subject to a ceiling of Rs. 40 crore per project. The remaining project cost is to be funded by the State Government, beneficiary industries and by loan from financial institutions.

He said, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has approved setting up of 10 Plastic Parks in the country, out of which 6 parks have been given final approval in the States of Assam, Madhya Pradesh (two parks),Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. These 6 Plastic Parks are under various stages of implementation. For the setting up of remaining 4 Plastic Parks, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for setting up of Plastic Parks in the States of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh are under evaluation and proposal for setting up of two new Plastic Parks are under process.

Ddetails of the 6 Plastic Parks are as under:

1. Madhya Pradesh: Plastic Park at Tamot has completed physical infrastructure and purchase of equipment for common facility centers (CFC) is in progress. One unit is functional in the Plastic Park.

2. Madhya Pradesh: Plastic Park at Bilaua is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is in progress.

3. Odisha: Plastic Park at Paradeep is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is almost completed.

4. Jharkhand: Plastic Park at Deoghar is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is in progress.

5. Tamil Nadu: The work at Plastic Park at Thiruvallur has started recently and land filling on the site is in progress.

6. Assam: Plastic Park at Tinsukia is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is in progress.

Shri Gowda also informed that The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has established a Centre for Skilling and Technical Support (CSTS) at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh which provides Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma programmes and also skill development training programmes in the field of Plastics Engineering & Technology.

He said that the Centre is also providing technical/consultancy services to the plastic industries in the field of plastics processing, testing,composites and mould manufacturing, design etc.

Related

comments