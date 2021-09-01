Titan World Launches Its First Premium Store With Modernised Appeal Across East Region In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Titan World – the watch retailer from India’s leading watchmaker, Titan Company Limited announces the launch of its seventeenth store in Orissa. As the brand’s sixth store in the city, this is the first store with modernized appealacross East region to introduce international watch brands such as Coach, Seiko and Citizen. The store will be inauguratedon Wednesday, 1st of September at 12 noon by Mr C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd.

The new store will offera varied selection of watches that would suit different styles and personalities. There’s something for everyone at Titan; for men, women, teenagers and kids — with over a thousand designs to choose from, most notably the latest collections from Titan – Midnight Gold Edge Ceramic, Minimals, Athleisure along with the new range from Coach, Seiko, Citizen.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limitedsaid, “We are delighted to launch our seventeenth store in Orissa. This marks an important milestone as this is the first premium Titan store boosting a diverse range of in-house Titan brands and international watch brands like Coach, Seiko, Citizen.With this launch, we continuously strive to provide customers with superior range of products, modernized interiors and differentiated design sensibilities for a luxurious retail experience. The journey of premiumization has begun with renaming the WORLD OF TITAN to TITAN WORLD and very soon all the stores’ identity shall change to the new identity.”

