Titan Intech signs MoU to acquire 26% stake in Kakatiya Energy Systems

Hyderabad : Titan Intech Ltd, a renowned leader in IT software development, LED display units, and engaged in installation of Automatic Rain Gauges(ARG) and Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kakatiya Energy Systems Private Limited (KES) to acquire a 26% stake in the company.

KES has been at the forefront of utilizing patented sensing technology for the automation of outdoor lighting. KES specializes in manufacturing lighting controls powered by advanced, innovative, and patented technologies, focusing on energy conservation and automation. With its vision to revolutionize human interaction with lighting, KES is a leader in providing cutting-edge smart lighting controls.

KES also develops IoT-based products for sectors such as elevator control, motor control, air conditioning control, and fire detection. Its wide customer base includes municipalities, private industries, public institutions, and large corporates.

Sunil Ghanathe, Director, Titan Intech Ltd said, “Through this partnership, Titan Intech will expand its product portfolio to include advanced lighting controls, solar products and solutions, energy storage products, IoT solutions, and smart city infrastructure.

The collaboration will also support various sectors, including education, power, cement, and oil & gas. KES will maintain its focus on marketing and research and development (R&D), continuing to roll out new products for both Indian and export markets, while Titan Intech will concentrate on production through its upcoming EMS facilities and provide operations & maintenance (O&M) services.”

Titan Intech’s R&D team will work closely with KES’s R&D department to ensure effective development and execution of these planned products and solutions.

“This partnership will significantly boost Titan Intech’s ability to execute the ₹360 crore order secured as an implementation partner of OBEL Systems Pvt Ltd. for weather monitoring systems, as well as the forthcoming ₹22 crore orders from KES for Centralized Control & Monitoring Systems (CCMS). Titan Intech will leverage KES’s proven expertise in patented sensing and switching technology for remotely controlling electrical and electronic devices, ensuring smooth and timely project delivery,” added Sunil Ghanathe.

The timing of this partnership aligns strategically with the Govt of India’s recent announcement of ₹70,000 crore allocated for similar projects, as per Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana. With KES’s technical capabilities, Titan Intech is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and deliver state-of-the-art systems nationwide.