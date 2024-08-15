Tiranga Yatra ‘ commenced under the leadership of KVIC Chairman under ‘ HarGharTiranga ‘ campaign

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India presided over the flag hoisting ceremony at Central Office, Vile Parle, Mumbai on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. On this occasion, officers and employees of KVIC Mumbai organized Tiranga Yatra under the leadership of Chairman KVIC. Chairman KVIC also inauguratedrecently renovated ‘ Mahatma Hall ‘ in the premises.On this occasion, prize distribution programme were also organized along with cultural programme.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, Chairman KVIC Shri Manoj Kumar extended greetings on 78th Independence Day to all the officers and employees present in the premises as well as Khadi workers, spinners, weavers and entrepreneurs associated with Khadi activities across the country. In his address, he said that the Khadi tricolor is not just a piece of cloth, it is a symbol of the sacrifice, struggle and dreams of those countless revolutionaries of the freedom struggle who liberated India from the atrocities of the British rule. He further said that the dream of our fighters who sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement is being fulfilled today under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. In the last 10 years, the legacy of revered Bapu’s Khadi, has become the guarantee of a developed India. Congratulating the officers and employees of KVIC, he said that the first time in the history of Independent India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of the MSME Ministry, the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries has crossed the figure of 1 lakh 55 thousand crores.

In his address, KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar said that in the Amrit Kaal of Independence, KVIC has taken the legacy of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Khadi, to new heights with the brand power of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. To take the Government of India ‘s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ to every household, KVIC ran ‘Har Ghar Tiranga , Har Ghar Khadi’ campaign across the country , which has had a wide impact. KVIC Chairman said that in the last 10 years, with the brand power of the Prime Minister, the sale of Khadi and Village Industry products has increased five times and production has increased four times. For the first time, 10.17 lakh new jobs have been created in this sector .

On this occasion, a Tiranga Yatra took place by the Central Office of Khadi Village Industries Commission located at Irla in which local residents along with officers and employees of KVIC participated.

On the occasion of Independence Day, artists and KVIC employees performed patriotic songs at the Central Headquarters. During thisprogramme, the second edition of the Rajbhasha Visheshank was also released by KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar and the winners of the annual sports competition were also felicitated. KVIC officers and employees were present in the program.