Tips Music signs new deal with JioSaavn, a music streaming platform

Mumbai : Tips Music (Tips Industries Limited), India’s most-loved music label, has renewed its content-sharing partnership with JioSaavn, the popular digital music streaming platform. The announcement for the partnership was made today. The extension of the collaboration, which takes Tips Music’s extensive and rich catalogue to JioSaavn’s wide audience of music lovers, aims to strengthen its music association further and boost its musical reach around the world.

As part of the deal, Tips Music provides JioSaavn with a vast catalogue of over 30,000 tracks and 5,500 albums spanning 24 languages. It’s a collaborative effort to deepen engagement with Indian audiences as well as entertaining its music fan community.

The tie-up comes at a time when music in India is seeing a surge in popularity, thanks to the increasing internet penetration, smartphone usage and the rollout of 5G technology. With more people gaining access to high-speed internet and smartphones, there is a growing demand for music-streaming services and digital music content. The Indian Music Industry (IMI) report states that the number of audio OTT users is projected to grow to around 900-million by 2030, which makes it one of the largest markets for digital music in the world.

Talking about the partnership with the digital music-streaming platform, Kumar Taurani, Managing Director – Tips Industries Ltd. (Music) said, “We are delighted to partner with JioSaavn. This collaboration has allowed us to connect with newer sets of fans and give them a taste of the diverse music that Tips Music has to offer. With a legacy spanning over two decades and counting, our content catalogue is extensive and comprehensive, featuring genres such as Bollywood, Indipop, ghazals, devotional content, and more. We are looking forward to working with JioSaavn to expand this engagement with our music lovers around the world and also create exciting opportunities for our music artists.”

The strategic partnership between Tips Music and JioSaavn delivers an ultimate streaming experience for music lovers around the world with the latest hits as well as classic music from the 90s and 2000s from the music label. The growing user base of JioSaavn in the regional space will also help open doors for Tips’ content in the South and other regional markets that they have ventured into since 2022.