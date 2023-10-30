Times Prime and Park+ Partner to Offer ₹300 Worth of Petrol at IOCL Petrol Pumps

New Delhi— In another strategic collaboration aimed at delivering exceptional value to its members, Times Prime, India’s premium lifestyle membership platform, has partnered with Park+, the innovative car parking solution provider. Times Prime members are slated a special discount code in the app to avail a petrol discount, giving away ₹300 worth of petrol at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) petrol pumps across the country.

The initiative is a response to the growing need for cost-effective travel solutions, and it is expected to make a significant impact on the daily commute of numerous Indians. Speaking about the partnership, Harshita Singh, the Business Head and Founder of Times Prime, stated, “This collaboration with Park+ is a solid step towards enhancing the daily commute of our members. It is a reflection of our commitment to providing diverse and substantial benefits to our users. We are empowering them with savings on essential services, and we are confident that this initiative will enrich their Times Prime experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said “Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like- minded organizations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Times Prime to unlock Park+ Petrol for new Times Prime subscribers. By downloading the Park+ app, users can discover exciting brand offers, play Park+ Petrol League, engage with India’s largest community of car owners- one crore strong.We look forward to this partnership and are confident of delighting Times Prime users with our in-app experiences.”