Timely Localised Weather Information for 2.6 Lakh Panchayats is Essential for Nation’s Growth, Says Dr. Jitendra Singh

In a significant move to enhance agricultural productivity, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh today addressed the launch and training workshop on weather forecast initiative aimed at Gram Panchayats across India. Addressing a training workshop, he emphasized the importance of providing timely and localized weather information to nearly 2.6 lakh panchayats, thereby directly supporting the nation’s farmers.

This initiative, part of the Government of India’s broader commitment to strengthen the rural economy, utilizes the innovative Mausamgram platform. Developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Mausamgram delivers precise weather forecasts, offering hourly updates for the next 36 hours and comprehensive 10-day forecasts. These updates cover critical parameters such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind, and cloud conditions—essential data that farmers need for informed decision-making regarding sowing, harvesting, and irrigation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that this technology will enable weather forecasts to be accessible anytime and anywhere at the panchayat level, significantly improving the lives of farmers and rural citizens. “This initiative will ensure that farmers and common citizens receive timely updates, helping them make informed decisions to improve both productivity and safety,” he stated.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which has been serving farmers since 1945, has consistently enhanced its services, introducing notable initiatives such as Agro Advisory Services (AAS) and Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS). The AAS currently provides crop-specific advisories to over 28 million farmers, accessible through various platforms like the Meghdoot app and WhatsApp groups. The Mausam Gram platform further builds on this foundation, allowing forecasts based on pincode or Gram Panchayat names.

Moreover, Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the IMD’s technological advancements, noting a remarkable 40% improvement in forecast accuracy over the past decade. The lead time for severe weather warnings has also increased to seven days, drastically reducing the risks associated with extreme weather events like cyclones and heatwaves.

According to the Minister, ‘Mission Mausam’ recently launched by the Modi Govt 3.0 will meet global standards.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched Mission Mausam, with a budget of ₹2,000 crore. This ambitious initiative aims to enhance observational systems, expand radar networks, and improve public outreach—strengthening India’s capacity to respond to climate-related challenges.

The event also underscored India’s role in global climate resilience. The IMD is acting as a peer advisor for five developing nations as part of the United Nations’ Early Warning for All initiative, reflecting India’s commitment to enhancing global early warning systems.

In closing, Dr. Jitendra Singh commended the collaborative efforts of the IMD, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in launching this groundbreaking initiative, which promises to benefit millions of farmers and rural communities across the nation. As weather forecasts become more accessible, this innovative step is poised to transform agricultural practices, ensuring that India’s farmers are equipped with the information they need to thrive.