Timeless Beauty Turned Into Experience at Milan

New Delhi :Artistry is an apt word to describe the collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C S.p.A, two brands united by their exceptional aesthetic vision and long-standing design leadership. Just in time for Milan Design Week 2022, the two brands joined hands again to introduce the new definition of a perfect harmony of premium home appliances and furniture. The exclusive collaboration takes their artistry to the next level – this time, taking to the big screen.

Hide and Seek is the joint production of LG SIGNATURE and Francesca Molteni, the founder of MUSE Factory of projects. Francesca is an art director and a visual director whose fame excels far and beyond in the design and architecture films. The sophisticated seven-minute visual extravaganza showcases the partnership of LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C and offers an engaging look into all that the two brands stand for.

On the 6th of June, a day marking the beginning of Milan Design Week, media from all around the nation gathered at the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom Milan for an exclusive premiere viewing of Hide and Seek. True to the title, the film led attendees through a captivating adventure, portraying the magical possibilities offered through the perfect marriage of technological innovation and outstanding craftsmanship.

Vicky and Marty, two young protagonists of the film, beckon the viewers into a joyous and fanciful world. Important supporting actors are none other than LG SIGNATURE’s most notable products – LG SIGNATURE OLED R, the first-ever rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, the company’s latest and greatest addition to its diverse range of OLED offerings; premium kitchen appliances such as the LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator and LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar; and the LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer and LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier.

The two children interact freely with the appliances, just as actors would exchange lines. Playing hide-and-seek, they explore a fantastic dreamland conceived by LG SIGNATURE’s cutting-edge innovations. All the while, the Molteni&C showroom functions as an impressive backdrop, adding a refined mood to the scene.

The guests were then led to the LG SIGNATURE zone, where they could explore all the products and brand experiences portrayed in the short film with furnishings by Molteni&C. In addition, a fully immersive and interactive virtual showroom was introduced for a unique hide-and-seek experience of their own. The innovative virtual space was launched on June 3 and is now available on the LG SIGNATURE website.

In the near future, the classy collaboration between LG SIGNATURE and Molteni&C will be available also at Contract Atelier in Milan, an innovative space for contract business, and Co van der Horst in Amsterdam, the boutique concept store – both sporting exclusive partners including Molteni&C.

There’s still more to come regarding LG SIGNATURE’s collaborations and projects in the design and art world – stay tuned to Beyond News for the latest.