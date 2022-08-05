Time limit slashed for the testing process of tractors used for farming

New Delhi : The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has reduced the time limit for the testing process of tractors used for Agriculture from nine months to just 75 working days. This development comes as a big gift for the Agriculture sector during the celebration of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on 75th year of India’s Independence.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and on the directions of the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, the Ministry / Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has taken this positive initiative in order to promote mechanization in the Agriculture sector in the country and to ensure the availability of suitable tractors for the farmers. In order to implement the new, effective and speedy testing process of tractor testing, revised guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to the Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (CFMTTI), Budni and other concerned officers, which will be effective from 15th August, 2022.