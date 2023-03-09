Time for Indian products to be the best in quality in the world: Union Commerce and Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal at SRTEPC Annual Export Awards function in Mumbai

The Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal attended the Export Awards function organized by The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) in Mumbai today.

Addressing the industry, the Commerce and Industry and Textiles Minister said that we have to study each Free Trade Agreement and understand requirements of other countries better. “Export Promotion Councils should open offices in other countries, such as in locations like Dubai. We have to think out-of-the-box.”

The Minister told the industry that we need to give special attention to quality. “The time has come for our quality to be the best in the world. This is the demand of consumers in India and across the world as well. The time for coming out with two different types of quality – domestic quality and export quality – is over. 2,000 products will come under Quality Control soon. We need to stop using low-quality products. We need to increase our scale, focus on quality.”

The Minister asked the industry to guide the government on the products on which Quality Control Orders need to be issued. “If you participate actively in consultations, we will get the right quality of products. At the same time, this should not result in irrational increase of costs. We have to evolve quality standards. Let us know if the domestic industry is getting hurt due to some reason, we are with you.”

The Minister congratulated the award-winners, stating that they are in fact serving the nation, and that the award is only a small recognition of their hard work.

The Minister exhorted the industry to bring proposals for joint research projects, come up with new innovations and capture new markets. “I request the industry to benefit from National Technical Textiles Mission and to take the industry forward with faster growth.” He asked the industry to leverage Samarth (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector) for upgrading the skill levels in the industry.

The Commerce and Industry Minister said that the trust and importance the world gives to India shows that we are a bright spot in the world economy. “The future growth of the world economy is impossible without India. The opportunity we have today is a rare one. The stars are conspiring for us to succeed, it is for us to grab that opportunity. I have full faith in SRTEPC that you will not fail in this mission.”

The Minister observed that it is perhaps for the first time that the Prime Minister himself met with Export Promotion Councils and discussed the way forward including export targets. “Following last year’s record exports, this year, based on figures available till now, we are confident of crossing 750 billion dollars of exports.” The Minister said that it is a matter of pride for us that despite global headwinds, we would be reaching this target.

The Minister said that unlike games like cricket, the state of business and industry is now such that the paradigm is one of win-win. “The Trade Agreement between India and Australia is a unity agreement, the two economies are very complementary. While Australia imports most manufactured goods, we get many of our raw materials like critical minerals from Australia. There is an investment opportunity for processing lithium and other rare earths and minerals, since the market for them is growing.”

The Minister observed that during Spanish flu, while there were more deaths due to hunger rather than due to being infected with the flu itself, despite the world’s worst health crisis of COVID-19, India assured that no one had to suffer from hunger, thanks to the government scheme for distributing free food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. “People are today moving fast from poverty to middle class; our farmers’ incomes are improving, productivity is rising, they are getting good prices too. Rainfall too is good for many years.”

The Commerce and Industry Minister recalled how the Jan Dhan – Aadhaar – Mobile JAM Trinity enabled the country to perform Direct Benefit Transfer during the pandemic. “Now, under One Nation One Ration Card, you can obtain your ration from any ration shop in the country. The entire system has been digitized, there is no need to worry about pilferage or theft.”

The Minister presented the Exemplary Award to Balkrishnan Goenka, Chairperson, Welspun Goup.

Chairperson, SRTEPC, Dhiraj Raichand Shah said that despite the global position of business, the members of SRTEPC have performed well. Speaking about the need to increase exports, the Chairperson said that the industry has to work harder, focus more on R&D and that the industry has to raise its exports by minimum 20% next year. He pointed out that the government is responsive to the industry and solves problems. “If we go together in the interest of the industry, then we will all benefit. The way the government has been working in the last eight years, the time has now come for us to learn from the government rather than from the corporate sector. The government is ready to do what is needed to promote exports, through schemes such as PLI scheme.”

Immediate Past Chairperson, SRTEPC Ronak Rughani said that it is the first time in the history of SRTEPC that the Commerce and Industry Minister is giving away awards to winners of SRTEPC Export Awards. He thanked the government for extending support to the Council and to the industry over the years.

Industry players from various segments of the textiles industry were present at the event.