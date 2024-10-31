Odisha

Tigress Jamuna Feeds on Wild Boar, Adapting Well in Similipal Reserve

By Odisha Diary bureau

Tigress Jamuna, who was brought from Maharashtra and released into an enclosure in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district, is thriving and feasting on wild boar. According to Prakash Chand Gogineni, the in-charge field director of the tiger reserve in Odisha, she is calm and in good health.

