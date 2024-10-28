Bhubaneswar: Tigress from Maharashtra Reached Simlipal Core Area Yday As Part Of Translocation Mission . One female tigress of age 2.5 yrs, captured from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, was brought to Similipal tiger reserve by road yday evening

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given the nod to the proposal for translocation. RCCF Prakash Chand Yogineni informed that while the tiger reached Shimilipal this evening, its health will be checked and it will be released in an enclosure in the core area of ​​Shimilipal tiger conservation project under the supervision of a special team. After checking his movements for a few days, he will be released freely in the sanctuary.

A specialized team, including the Simlipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response unit, travelled on October 20 to retrieve the tigress. She will be released into an enclosure at the core of the Kabataghai forest within the Tiger Reserve tonight.

The goal is to bolster the tiger population within the reserve. This translocation is part of a mission to augment the tiger populace, sanctioned by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).