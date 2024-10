Similipal: Tigress Brought from Maharashtra’s Tadoba tiger reserve safely released into soft release enclosure at 9.25 AM today inside Similipal core. The Tiger is active and healthy.

Tigress brought to Similipal as part of translocation mission to curb inbreeding & improve gene pool

One female tigress of age 2.5 yrs, captured from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, was brought to Similipal tiger reserve by road yessterday evening